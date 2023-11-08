79% of Indian consumers turn to mobile for festive shopping: InMobi Festive Report

“Over the past year, we have witnessed a wide array of brands harness and leverage the potential of the smart lock screen to drive relevant engagement with connected consumers. A classic example is that of Coca Cola where the brand leveraged Glance’s smart lock screen to enable their consumers to send hyper-local personalised festive invites to their friends and families, which could be customised and delivered in any language of their choosing. Similarly, Zomato and Kuku FM too leveraged the festive season to drive better engagement with their consumers via the smart lock screen to great success.” Vasuta further added. “As this festive season is fast approaching, Glance will indeed play a substantial role in helping brands fortify their digital footprint and spark connections with consumers across India.”