7UP becomes the official refreshment partner for Royal Challengers Bangalore

7UP, is all game for adding more refreshment to the fandom for cricket this summer. The clear refreshing drink joins hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore as its ‘Official Refreshment Partner’ – an alliance that is sure to be a welcome addition to the excitement surrounding the ongoing cricket tournament.
The partnership intends to strengthen connections with sports enthusiasts across the country and establish 7UP as the season's must-have refreshment.
Speaking on the announcement, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the most watched squad. As a super-duper refresher of the super duper RCB fans, our goal is to give fans an even more refreshing experience this summer as they cheer their team this cricketing season.”
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, head & vice president of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad to partner with 7UP for the 2023 season. Fans can enjoy their favorite 7UP while watching the team play bold on the field.”