7Up's refreshes brand identity, introduces new packaging

The new visual identity will begin to roll out worldwide in March 2023.
Pepsico has announced to redesign 7Up after seven years with a new visual identity, and packaging, while elevating the International positioning that adds ‘Upliftement’ to the everyday. The new design launches with the expression, ‘New Get Up, Same 7UP’.
PepsiCo’s in-house team designed its new identity as part of its new ‘UPliftment’ brand strategy.
The 7UP green has been carried through to the new identity, with “added zesty citrus tones”. The new look, which will be used for both 7UP and 7UP Zero Sugar, builds on the flat design route and the ‘7’ has been given a thick extrusion that neatly ties in with the brand name and positioning.
The new design will be rolled out in the international market around March.
With this rebranding, the brand is looking an opportunity to highlight its zero-sugar drink. According to the brand, 7Up Zero Sugar experienced double-digit growth for the past two years and expanded into seven new markets over the past 12 months.