8 in 10 Urban Indians believe Circa 2022 will be better than 2021: Ipsos Predictions 2022 Survey

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, "Most respondents are optimistic of the bright prospects for 2022 and expect the economy to grow, vaccination drive to accelerate and cover majority of population and further they expect tolerance levels to improve. Full recovery is still a long way off and Omicron surge could spoil the party if stern measures of isolation, vaccination and other protocols are not taken to stop the spread."