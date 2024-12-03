8Bit Creatives secures esports naming rights deal in India with iQOO

8Bit Creatives, an esports and gaming talent management agency, secured a naming rights sponsorship deal with iQOO, winning three of the five available deals.

The three teams represented by 8Bit Creatives are:

8bit Esports

Reckoning Esports

Revenant Xspark

The partnership reinforces iQOO’s involvement in Indian esports, continuing its collaboration with Team iQOO Soul through 8Bit Creatives.



Speaking about the partnership, Animesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives, said: “We are incredibly grateful to iQOO for placing their trust in us to represent three of their five teams, and we are happy to support their gaming & esports initiatives. This is a moment of great pride for Indian gaming, and we are excited to see iQOO’s continued contribution to growing the esports landscape in India.”



Sarang Naicker, owner of Reckoning Esports, commented: “Partnering with 8Bit Creatives has always been a key driver of Reckoning Esports’ growth. This historic association with iQOO reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared vision to elevate the esports ecosystem in India. Together, we aim to continue setting new benchmarks for gaming excellence.”



Rohit Jagasia, team owner of Revenant Xspark, added: “Our partnership with 8Bit Creatives has always been focused on driving innovation and creating meaningful opportunities for our players and fans. This association with iQOO is a testament to that vision, and we are thrilled to continue our journey together to elevate esports in India.”