93% of payments in the past year went digital, QR Codes trump traditional card and cash transactions reveals Performics India Report

The report emphasises the pivotal role of digital transformation in propelling the banking sector forward. With a shifting demographic profile, banks are facing the need to cater to a digitally-savvy new generation. The emergence of enticing financial products, the presence of new market players, increased adoption of fintech services, and growing financial literacy all contribute to this evolution. This digital growth is further accelerated by the widespread embrace of digital mediums for educating and engaging with the public. The report supports this assertion with an analysis of organic search intents across various financial products. Furthermore, the report identifies intriguing trends in the banking and financial services industry, such as open banking, voice banking, personalised banking, search trends, Generative AI, the rise of 'Finfluencers' (financial influencers), and the associated regulatory mechanisms.