94% of Indian social media users made apparel purchases on social media: Havas Media Network and Snap

According to report, 64% of Gen Z and Millennials have made a purchase through social media in the past year.
Snap and Havas Media Network unveiled “The Next Gen Social Commerce Playbook” – a research report that explores how brands can meaningfully connect with Gen Z (aged 13 – 23) and Millennials (aged 24 – 34) in the social commerce space.
Amidst a thriving social media landscape that represents 4.74 billion users around the world and is anticipated to hit USD $492 billion in social commerce revenue in 2023 (2023 Global Payments, Commerce and Payments Trends Report), this playbook harnesses insights from 28,500 surveys conducted across India, France, Germany, Mexico, The United Arab Emirates, The United Kingdom, and The United States to distill strategies to capture young social shoppers’ attention.
94% of social media users in India have made apparel purchases on/via social media. The study also emphasized the significant role of social media in the shopping journey of Indian consumers.
It showed that 6 out of 10 users in India discover new products and brands through social media, and also rely on it for product reviews and recommendations.
Another key finding highlighted the importance of virtual try-on features in driving conversion rates, particularly in India, where 79% of respondents deemed the feature crucial. Mexico followed closely with a rate of 68%, and the UAE matched India's 79%. These results cut across various verticals, including apparel, luxury, and personal care.
“Our research found that 64% of Gen Z and Millennials have made a purchase through social media in the past year – these younger audiences embrace social commerce, and with this report, we sought their input on how we can create a more meaningful and engaging social commerce journey,” shared Seema Patel, global managing director, Mx Intelligence, Havas Media Network.
The playbook uncovers key highlights across various shopping verticals in India, including:
Apparel purchases have witnessed the highest engagement among social media users in India: 94% of social media users in India have made apparel purchases on/via social media. In India, apparel shoppers are followed by Personal Care Shoppers (92%), and Luxury Shoppers (89%).
AR takes the lead in luxury shopping experiences: AR plays a significant role across all shopping verticals, particularly within the luxury segment, with two out of three social media users recognizing its importance. Additionally, 85% of luxury purchasers in India report that having a virtual try-on feature is crucial in driving their purchase decisions.
Social media empowers shoppers to share their opinions: In India, social media is particularly prominent in enabling personal care shoppers to share their opinions, with 69% of the users using it for this purpose.
Discovery phase a catalyst for Luxury purchases: More than half of luxury shoppers in India leverage social media extensively during the Discover stage of their shopping journey.
"Social commerce has transformed the way we shop and on Snap, we've seen firsthand how friends and family influence buying decisions. With more than half of daily Snapchatters sending product messages and pictures to friends during their shopping journey, there's a massive opportunity for brands to tap into the experiences that are resonating most with the next generation, underscoring the importance of real relationships ultimately driving real influence," shared Nadav Geft, manager, Global Agency Development, Snap.
Havas Media Network distilled the key learnings from surveying Gen Z and Millennial audiences into six overarching principles that brands can employ to create meaningful social shopping experiences for Next Gen:
Be My Sidekick: Pursue Personalization: Excellent customer experiences incorporate the human touch – whether through personalized guidance through the buying process, tailored buying suggestions and consultation, or stellar support following a purchase.
Keep My Inner Circle Within Reach: Action Authenticity: Friends and family are a powerful marketing tool to expand a customer base – Next Gen carefully chooses who they interact with based on transparency, authenticity, and shared values.
Engage In My Blended Reality: Utilize Ubiquity: Leverage technology to create ‘real-life’ shopping moments that transition seamlessly between the virtual and real-world – fulfilling this cohort’s expectation for engaging and futuristic experiences.
Instill Confidence: Tackle Trust: A secure platform builds credibility by delivering clear and relevant information and offering connections to real people, instilling confidence to make a purchase with support from discovery to post-purchase.
Incorporate Moments of Fun: Emphasize Entertainment: Lean into the growing ‘live shoptainment’ space for more holistically engaging shopping experiences that inspire and entertain.
Smooth It Out: Chase Convenience: A seamless experience provides consumer ease across the entire shopping journey, increasing repeat sales and creating brand advocates.