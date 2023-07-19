94% of Indian social media users made apparel purchases on social media: Havas Media Network and Snap

"Social commerce has transformed the way we shop and on Snap, we've seen firsthand how friends and family influence buying decisions. With more than half of daily Snapchatters sending product messages and pictures to friends during their shopping journey, there's a massive opportunity for brands to tap into the experiences that are resonating most with the next generation, underscoring the importance of real relationships ultimately driving real influence," shared Nadav Geft, manager, Global Agency Development, Snap.