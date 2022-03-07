A bird's eye view of women in leadership positions

The webinar began with a presentation from keynote speaker Sapna Chaddha, vice president - marketing India, Southeast Asia and South Asia, Google Asia Pacific and MMA board member. She started by giving an example of an unexpected sport that had become more popular in the last decade - archery. She went on to explain that the reason this sport became more popular is because 7/10 girls were inspired by The Hunger Games’ character Katniss and Disney movie’s Brave’s Merida; both of whom are portrayed as skilled archers.