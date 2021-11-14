“A doli but for your dates”; Tinder India’s Swipe Ride series continues

Episode two has Kusha Kaplia and Rashmika Mandanna chauffeur Anamika to her Tinder date.
Heading for a date is nerve-wracking, especially when it’s someone you’ve met on Tinder. Yes, you’ve messaged or video called him, but the nervousness isn’t going away anytime soon.
No wonder Tinder India roped in social media star Kusha Kapila to chauffeur girls to their Tinder dates. She, along with one surprise guest, ensure the girls are all rearing to go by the time they reach the destination.
This is Swipe Ride. “The only show where India’s favourite behens turn into your personal-chauffeurs-cum-hype women as they drop you to your next Tinder date,” says the dating app on YouTube.
In episode two, we see Kaplia and actress Rashmika Mandanna chat with Anamika who is on her way for her Tinder date.
Actress Sara Ali Khan was the first surprise star in the first episode of the series.
To book a Kusha-cab all you need is an OTP, a Tinder match, a date and to slide into @tinder_india’s DMs with the city, date and details of your next date!