A free cab to get the jab; Uber pledges free rides worth Rs 10 cr for vulnerable citizens to get vaccinated

Tap the menu in the top left of the Uber app and select ‘Wallet’

Select ‘Add Promo Code’ at the bottom to add the code 10M21V

Vaccination Promo Codes will be applicable in the Uber app for all users, in 34 cities, and across all our Products

Add the promo code for a trip to the nearest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Authorised vaccination centre in a Govt. or Private hospital and the return trip.

Navigate to the rides home screen and enter the pick-up/drop-off location for yourself or the person you are booking for.

Confirm your trip

The value of each free ride will be maximum Rs. 150 and a rider is entitled to maximum of two free rides, to and from the vaccination center