A free cab to get the jab; Uber pledges free rides worth Rs 10 cr for vulnerable citizens to get vaccinated

The cab-hailing app has also partnered with the Robin Hood Army (RHA) to help senior citizens register on the CoWin platform.
Uber, a ride-hailing app, has said it will offer free rides to help vulnerable citizens travel to and from authorised vaccination centres in the second phase of the vaccination drive.
“Any Indian citizen above 60 and 45+ age group with co-morbidities can now utilize these free rides to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre through easily redeemable promo codes,” said the company in a press release.
Uber has also partnered with the Robin Hood Army (RHA), a zero-funds and volunteer-based organization wherein “RHA volunteers spread across cities will help thousands of vulnerable and senior citizens, including those living in old age homes and poorer neighbourhoods, register on the CoWin platform and travel to and fro from nearby vaccination centres.”
To claim the free ride:
Tap the menu in the top left of the Uber app and select ‘Wallet’
Select ‘Add Promo Code’ at the bottom to add the code 10M21V
Vaccination Promo Codes will be applicable in the Uber app for all users, in 34 cities, and across all our Products
Add the promo code for a trip to the nearest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Authorised vaccination centre in a Govt. or Private hospital and the return trip.
Navigate to the rides home screen and enter the pick-up/drop-off location for yourself or the person you are booking for.
Confirm your trip
The value of each free ride will be maximum Rs. 150 and a rider is entitled to maximum of two free rides, to and from the vaccination center
The final fare displayed before confirming the trip will be inclusive of the discount
From March 22, 2021, Uber and RHA will initiate these free rides to the vulnerable elderly citizens across the following Indian cities:
Delhi NCR: Delhi, NOIDA, Gurugram & Ghaziabad
Rajasthan: Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Gorakhpur, Mathura
Chandigarh UT: Chandigarh
Uttarakhand: Dehradun
Punjab: Ludhiana, Jalandhar
Karnataka: Bengaluru, Mangalore, Hubli
Tamil Nadu: Chennai
Kerala: Thrissur
Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik
Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur
West Bengal: Kolkata, Siliguri, Durgapur
Orissa: Bhubaneshwar
Bihar: Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya
Jharkhand: Ranchi, Jamshedpur
Telangana: Hyderabad
Assam: Guwahati
Tripura: Agartala
Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada
Chhattisgarh: Raipur
Goa: Entire state
Haryana: Karnal, Rohtak
Cover photo by freestocks.org from Pexels