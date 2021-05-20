A LEGO set celebrating Pride Month and diversity

Inspired by the rainbow flag used by the LGBTQIA+ community, the set features 11 minifigures, each with its own hairstyle and colour.
The LEGO Group has unveiled ‘Everyone is Awesome’, a set designed to celebrate Pride Month and diversity across the world. The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag, which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community. It features 11 monochrome minifigures, each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow colour.
Set designer Matthew Ashton, vice president, design – LEGO, said, “I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify, or who they love. Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true awesome selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”
The 346-piece model stands 10.24 cm tall and has a depth of 12.80 cm – a perfect fit for most shelves, or window sills. It goes on sale on June 1, to mark the start of the Pride Month (June 1–30, 2021), and will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores.
Ashton added that the set was also a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community within the LEGO Group and amongst the brand’s adult fans.
“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans. We share a love for creativity and self-expression through LEGO bricks, and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”