A look back at Thums Up’s ‘Toofani’ India journey

“Our own approach to soft drinks changes with context. When we are thirsty, as a stand-alone drink, we may reach out for juice or buttermilk, rationalising on the health angle. But when one pairs a cola drink with food, the burden of nutrition isn’t on the former. Cola drinks sneak into our orders easily on the food-ordering apps, and even at the restaurants. It’s interesting to note that some of the most popularly ordered food items, as per Zomato’s 2021 report, like biryanis, momos, fries and, of course, pizzas, go very well with cola drinks. So, they are here to stay, for now,” says Verma.