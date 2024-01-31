A rotating 3D fighter jet unfolds in Mumbai for 'Fighter' movie

The marketing campaign is conceptualised and executed by Khushi Advertising.
Khushi Advertising has devised and executed a marketing campaign for Fighter movie starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. It blends ambient, DOOH and traditional outdoor marketing with unique innovations, cementing Fighter's place in the spotlight.
The setup unfolded at Mahim Causeway Garden, renowned for cutting-edge OOH innovations. It involved a 10 feet rotating 3D jet plane, complete with engine thrust and smoke effects, representing the iconic Fighter jet. It was enveloped by a 10x10 feet LED display featuring the movie stars. This installation created a campaign that captured the essence of Fighter's high-flying action.
Khushi's creative team employed LED screens with anamorphic content depicting Fighter jets soaring against the backdrop of the tricolour. This content adorned key locations, including Mumbai's Priyadarshini Skywalk at Sion and Vakola Flyover, Delhi's DLF Promenade Mall and Bangalore's Garuda Mall.
The strategic deployment of ambient branding across malls, airports, coffee shops and OOH spaces across India created a resonating buzz among moviegoers, industry stakeholders and the general public.
Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Malls, added, "Collaborating with Khushi on the Fighter marketing campaign was a game-changer for us. The branding installations at our malls and ambient branding not only added an aesthetic appeal, but also generated tremendous footfall. We're always eager to be part of a campaign that effortlessly blends entertainment and marketing.”
Vishnu Telang, CEO, Khushi Advertising, said, "At Khushi, we believe in pushing the boundaries of conventional marketing. Fighter presented an exciting challenge, and our team's dedication and creativity shone through. The success of this campaign is a testament to our commitment to deliver impactful and memorable experiences. Including high footfall avenues such as malls, airports, coffee shops along with traditional outdoor media helped spread awareness where it matters most. The innovations grabbed attention and added the much-needed WOW Factor to the Fighter campaign."