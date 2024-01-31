A rotating 3D fighter jet unfolds in Mumbai for 'Fighter' movie

Vishnu Telang, CEO, Khushi Advertising, said, "At Khushi, we believe in pushing the boundaries of conventional marketing. Fighter presented an exciting challenge, and our team's dedication and creativity shone through. The success of this campaign is a testament to our commitment to deliver impactful and memorable experiences. Including high footfall avenues such as malls, airports, coffee shops along with traditional outdoor media helped spread awareness where it matters most. The innovations grabbed attention and added the much-needed WOW Factor to the Fighter campaign."