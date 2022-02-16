^ a t o m launches its NFTs studio with future employees for the metaverse

^ a t o m network believes that the metaverse will play a significant role in the next decade of advertising and wants to be ready with all arsenal before it turns highly democratised both in terms of creation and monetisation. It kickstarted an in-house studio with the launch of four metaverse employees aptly named The Backbone, The Powerhouse, The Imagination Messenger, and The SWOT Cat and will be the future employees who will take care of briefs from any part of the world. These characters represent an inclusive, boundaryless, and fearless future of advertising and are currently listed on https://rarible.com/atometa