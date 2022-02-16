^ a t o m launches its NFTs studio with future employees for the metaverse

The creative agency, which is also the founding partner of The Network, is poised to become the go-to shop for digital collectables for brands.
^ a t o m network believes that the metaverse will play a significant role in the next decade of advertising and wants to be ready with all arsenal before it turns highly democratised both in terms of creation and monetisation. It kickstarted an in-house studio with the launch of four metaverse employees aptly named The Backbone, The Powerhouse, The Imagination Messenger, and The SWOT Cat and will be the future employees who will take care of briefs from any part of the world. These characters represent an inclusive, boundaryless, and fearless future of advertising and are currently listed on https://rarible.com/atometa
The agency is working with independent creators, NFT marketplaces, and 3D artists to create digital assets for the metaverse and make it more seamless for brands to explore the web 3.0 space. ^ a t o m network's vision is to propel India's presence in the global NFT communities deeper and help new-age artists find their mojo to craft the next chapter of the Internet.
Metaverse isn't just a new buzzword. It's the communication of the future. It is at a nascent stage, as the Internet of the mid-90s, where brands and agencies are exploring the new web 3.0 experience to co-create high-impact creative assets with the help of digital artists and tech geeks. It will be the most entertaining way to interact with people in a virtual ecosystem. Given the talent and resources in the country, it is India's chance to shine at a global level and rebalance the power of creativity on the Internet.