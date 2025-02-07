A47.in partners with Maddock Films for exclusive ‘Chhaava’ merchandise

A47.in has partnered with Maddock Films for exclusive ‘Chhaava’ merchandise. The collection will be available on A47.in from February 7, 2025, ahead of the film’s release. The Chhaava merchandise range from A47 includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hoodies featuring designs from the film. Prices start at Rs 699.

Echoing this sentiment, Bhavik Vora, founder and CEO of A47, said, "At A47, we are committed to celebrating India’s iconic stories through high-quality, thoughtfully designed merchandise. Collaborating with Maddock Films for Chhaava is an incredible opportunity to bring history and heroism into everyday fashion. We’ve ensured that every fan can find something they love, making Chhaava’s spirit a part of their wardrobe."

Chhaava is an upcoming film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna. It tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha warrior and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Produced by Maddock Films, the film presents a historical narrative with a strong cast and visuals.