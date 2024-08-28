Aakash Educational Services joins 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16' as knowledge partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The reality quiz show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the test preparatory services with over 35 years of excellence, announces its association with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 as the official knowledge partner. The reality quiz show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.
AESL has long been at the forefront of educational innovation, providing top tier coaching and guidance to millions of students aspiring for success in competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and various other entrance tests. With a legacy spanning over three decades, AESL has consistently focused on nurturing academic excellence and creating opportunities for young talent to excel.
The association with KBC, a show that empowers the common man/woman by celebrating the power of knowledge and intellectual pursuit, is a natural extension of AESL's commitment to education.
Deepak Mehrotra, MD and CEO of Aakash Educational Services (AESL), expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our association with Kaun Banega Crorepati, a show that epitomizes the power of knowledge, is our shared vision of building a more informed and empowered society. Together, we hope to inspire the next generation to pursue their academic and career aspirations with determination and confidence."
Sandeep Mehrotra, head—ad sales, Network Channels, at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) added, “On Kaun Banega Crorepati, lives are transformed one question at a time, proving that knowledge is the ultimate equalizer. This insight aligns seamlessly with AESL’s mission to empower society through education.”