AB de Villiers partners with Sneaker LAB as brand partner

Sneaker LAB, the South Africa-based brand redefining sneaker care through its science-led, probacterial -powered solutions, has unveiled its new campaign featuring cricketing legend AB de Villiers as their brand partner. The campaign brings the brand’s philosophy to Indian audiences, merging innovation, sustainability, and sneaker culture, with de Villiers leading the way.

With sneaker culture booming across the country, the campaign makes its debut at an opportune moment, when consumers are actively seeking smarter, more sustainable ways to care for their footwear. With a belief that science and sustainability go hand in hand, the brand offers eco-friendly sneaker care solutions powered by biotechnology. Its unique probacterial formula uses good bacteria to break down dirt and eliminate odour even after application, making sneaker cleaning both effective and environmentally responsible.

Sharing his thoughts on the association, AB de Villiers, South African cricketer and brand partner for Sneaker LAB, said, "When Sneaker LAB approached me, I instantly connected with their fresh approach and purpose-led vision. They are doing something different by combining science, sustainability, and style in a way that truly stands out. I am proud to represent a brand that is not just innovative but also committed to doing good in a country that I am deeply connected to.”

Speaking about the campaign, Jo Farah, founder of Sneaker LAB, shares, "This campaign captures the essence of what we stand for at Sneaker LAB, a belief that innovation and sustainability can come together in everyday life. Launching the campaign in India is a meaningful step for us and having AB de Villiers lead this journey makes it even more special. His story, his values, and his connection with Indian fans bring depth to our message, and we are proud to start this new chapter with him."

To complement the campaign, Sneaker LAB is introducing a special three-month-long campaign called The Golden Wipe - A Ticket to Meet AB, running from 16 May until October when winners will be announced. Hidden inside select Sneaker LAB Sneaker Wipes boxes across India are 5 Golden Wipes with exclusive codes. Lucky finders will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet AB de Villiers in person, along with an eventful day. Designed to celebrate India’s love for cricket and sneakers, this campaign brings together the worlds of sport and style in a way that is both personal and unforgettable.