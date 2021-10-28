AB InBev India forays into the non-alcoholic energy drinks category with Budweiser Beats

Anheuser Busch InBev India (AB InBev) today announced the launch of Budweiser Beats– marking its debut in the non-alcoholic energy drink category. The launch of Budweiser Beats reinstates the company’s commitment to offer more choice to consumers across the country.

Budweiser Beats is now available on India’s Amazon, Grofers, Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, leading modern retail and department stores across the country at Rs.90 for a 250 ml can.