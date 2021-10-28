AB InBev India forays into the non-alcoholic energy drinks category with Budweiser Beats

The drinks will be available on Amazon, Grofers, Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, leading modern retail outlets and department stores across the country.
Anheuser Busch InBev India (AB InBev) today announced the launch of Budweiser Beats– marking its debut in the non-alcoholic energy drink category. The launch of Budweiser Beats reinstates the company’s commitment to offer more choice to consumers across the country.
Budweiser Beats is now available on India’s Amazon, Grofers, Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, leading modern retail and department stores across the country at Rs.90 for a 250 ml can.
Commenting on this launch, Kartikeya Sharma, president – India & South East Asia, AB InBev,said, “We are delighted to introduce Budweiser Beats in India, marking our entry in the energy drink category. Budweiser continues to be one of the fastest-growing premium brands in the country, and we are thrilled to introduce the first energy drink from Budweiser globally in India. We are confident that with Budweiser Beats, we will be able to further complement the evolving lifestyles of our consumers in the country. We will continue to build on this innovation with multiple products thataim to offer more choice to our consumers.”
Produced using world-class quality standards and processes, Budweiser Beats strives to build on AB InBev’s promise of delivering the highest quality non-alcoholic products to consumers. Building on the insight for more flavourfuldrinking experience, Budweiser Beats contains natural caffeine and B-vitamins, formulated to offer consumers a superior taste and drinking experience. This latest non-alcohol innovation comes with contemporary packaging that pays homage to Budweiser’s heritage.
Budweiser Beats seeks to disrupt the existing energy drinks category by offering a differentiated product that meets evolving consumer preferences. AB InBev is committed to serving highquality brands to Indian consumers and the launch of Budweiser Beats is a step forward in that direction. It is the first amongst differentiated non-alcohol and low-alcohol offerings in the pipeline to expand AB InBev’s product portfolio in the country.