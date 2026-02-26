AB InBev launches Corona Cero, a zero-alcohol variant, in India

AB InBev India has announced the launch of Corona Cero, the zero-alcohol variant of Corona, in India. Priced at INR 120, the product will be available across key modern trade outlets, e-commerce platforms and select on-premise locations nationwide.

The launch adds to the company’s growing non-alcohol beer portfolio at a time when the segment is witnessing growth in India. According to the company, India’s non-alcohol beer category grew by nearly 25% last year, with AB InBev India reporting high double-digit growth.

Speaking on the expansion of this global variant from Corona, Vineet Sharma, vice president – marketing & trade marketing, AB InBev India, said, " “We’re excited to introduce Corona Cero to India at a time when consumers are embracing more mindful choices without compromising on taste or experience. Corona Cero delivers everything people love about Corona, the refreshment, the flavour, and that unmistakable feeling of relaxing and unwinding, now with zero alcohol. This launch strengthens our non-alcohol beer portfolio and advances our commitment to smart drinking in India.”

Corona Cero was introduced at Magnetic Fields Nomads, where the brand hosted an alcohol-free sunrise bar experience. The product also partnered with singer Anuv Jain during his recent India tour as part of its outreach within the music space.

The launch is aligned with AB InBev’s global smart drinking initiatives, which focus on promoting responsible consumption and expanding alcohol-free choices.