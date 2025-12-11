AB InBev signs on as ICC’s official beer partner from 2026

The International Cricket Council has finalised a global partnership with AB InBev, naming the brewer the Official Beer Partner for all major ICC events beginning in 2026. Budweiser 0.0 will anchor the association in India, with other AB InBev brands activating in Europe and Africa.

Advertisment

The partnership will cover ICC men’s and women’s tournaments through 2027, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2027 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said: "Cricket is one of the world’s most loved sports with more than two billion fans and ICC events are its largest platforms for passion, while AB InBev has been at the forefront of creating experiential activations to grow and deepen fandom. This partnership is a natural alliance between organisations striving to elevate moments, create memories and deliver experiences via innovation in avenues for fan engagement. We welcome AB InBev to the ICC’s august list of commercial partners and look forward to co-delivering multi-modal event experiences across our tournaments and amplifying excitement for the sport around the world."

Global chief marketing officer of AB InBev, Marcel Marcondes, said: "Cricket is one of the world’s most popular and fastest-growing sports, and we are excited to connect with fans on this mega platform. Beer is the beverage for socialisation and moderation, and our partnership with the ICC provides another occasion for our brands to create unforgettable experiences for consumers everywhere."