ABD announces Sterling Reserve Cup for the India vs New Zealand series

The Sterling Reserve Cup schedule starts from November 18, 2022 with a three-match T20 series followed by a three-match ODI series from November 25, 2022.
ABD(Allied Blenders and Distillers) announces the Sterling Reserve Cup in the upcoming India vs New Zealand cricket T20 and ODI series which will start from November 18th.
The Sterling Reserve Cup is in line with ABD’s strategic outreach and builds on the passion for the game of cricket. The Hardik Pandya led Indian team in the T20’s will surely be watched closely for their flair and ability to win against the very organized and talented New Zealanders on their home turf.
Commenting on the Sterling Reserve Cup, Bikram Basu, vice president - marketing, strategy and business development at ABD India said, “Cricket is a religion in India. We ride with its emotions as evidenced with our semi-final finish in the T20 World Cup. At ABD we believe in keeping consumers and brands at the centre of our universe, and this is a perfect opportunity to make passions come alive with a challenging series versus the Kiwi’s”.
Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is the 3rd largest IMFL company in the country. Its flagship brand, Officer's Choice is one of the highest selling whiskies in the world in terms of volum.