ABD launches Srishti with curcumin and Sterling Reserve B7 Whisky Cola

Srishti Premium Whisky is a blend of rare Scotch Malts paired with select Indian grain spirits and its unique expression is rounded off with curcumin. Interestingly, the infusion has no change in the sensorial; that is in taste, aroma or colour. Research across categories shows that Curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties and the ability to increase antioxidants that the body produces, though the company does not make any claim of this with the product.