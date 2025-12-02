ABD Maestro launches YELLO whisky with Ranveer Singh

ABD Maestro, the premium spirits subsidiary of Allied Blenders & Distillers, has introduced YELLO Designer Whisky, a new blend combining Scotch malts with Indian malt whiskies. The launch follows the company’s earlier rollout of Rangeela Vodka created with Ranveer Singh, who is a co-founder and creative partner at ABD Maestro.

The blend brings together malts from Speyside and the Highlands matured in ex-bourbon oak, paired with Indian malts that have gained attention internationally.

“YELLO is designed for an innovative, daring and youthful brand construct for product, packaging and communication. It’s born to stand out, with outstanding whisky sitting in the bottle. At ABD Maestro, we build with quality, creativity and consumers at its heart,” said Bikram Basu, managing director, ABD Maestro.

The release comes at a time when the super-premium whisky segment is seeing increased interest from younger drinkers who seek products with clearer design cues and identity markers. YELLO has debuted in Maharashtra at Rs 2,700 for 750ml, with launches in Goa, West Bengal and northern markets to follow.