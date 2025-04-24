AbhiBus is the official bus travel partner of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2025

AbhiBus, the leading bus ticketing platform has announced its association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their official bus travel partner for the T20 season of 2025.

This partnership will kick off a new innings for both AbhiBus and CSK, with AbhiBus set to launch an engaging campaign throughout the cricket season. The partnership will feature co-branded digital promotions, team integrations, and engaging content across social media platforms. Additionally, AbhiBus has rolled out match-linked travel offers this cricket season - fans can get 70% off up to ₹400 instantly + ₹300 cashback using coupon code THALA7. This limited-period offer is valid from 24th to 26th April 2025, specifically on Tamil Nadu routes and encourages users to get great prices on quick bookings, turning every game into an opportunity to score big on bus travel savings.

Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, expressed his excitement, “We are thrilled to partner with Chennai Super Kings for the T20 season 2025. Just as CSK has earned the unwavering support of millions through performance and passion, AbhiBus has built its reputation by ensuring dependable and comfortable bus travel for people across the country. Together, we aim to enhance the fan experience - both on the road and in the stands by making bus travel a seamless part of the T20 journey.”

Kasi Viswanathan, managing director, Chennai Super Kings, added, “We are pleased to welcome AbhiBus as our Official Bus Travel Partner. Travel is an integral part of the cricket season. Their strong presence and customer-first philosophy align well with the team’s vision of delivering value both on and off the field. We look forward to a strong association.”