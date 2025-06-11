AbhiBus joins Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 as official bus booking partner

AbhiBus (ixigo’s bus business), a leading online bus ticketing platform in India, has become the official bus booking partner for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 season.

The partnership features AbhiBus branding across stadiums, deep integration on the league’s digital platforms, and a host of fan-focused initiatives aimed at enhancing the cricket experience.

Commenting on this, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with TNPL 2025 and be at the heart of Tamil Nadu’s cricketing celebrations. Presenting the Orange Cap to the tournament’s top run-scorer is not just a proud moment - it’s a reflection of our belief in rewarding excellence, both on and off the field. With AbhiBus, fans get more than just a ride, they get a hassle-free travel experience that keeps them close to the action, the teams they support, and the game they love.”

R. I. Palani, TNPL spokesperson, added, “We are excited to welcome AbhiBus into the TNPL family. This partnership adds value to the league by offering greater convenience to our fans. With AbhiBus on board, planning travel around matches becomes smoother, and their presence - from stadium LED displays to digital engagement - will further enrich the TNPL experience.”