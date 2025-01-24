ABI Health partners with WPBL to promote fitness & wellness through sport

ABI Health, a health-tech company, has partnered with the World Pickleball League (WPBL), featuring global players and six teams, to support health and active lifestyles.

Advertisment

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport known for its inclusivity and low injury risk. ABI Health supports the sport’s role in promoting health and community connections.

“At ABI Health, we believe that health, wellness and prevention need to be part of everyone’s lifestyle in today’s day and age. Fitness and an active lifestyle are integral to a healthier tomorrow, and pickleball is the perfect embodiment of this ethos. We are thrilled to support WPBL in their mission to make this sport a movement that inspires people to stay fit. This partnership reflects our dedication to building a healthier, more connected world,” said Shreyas, vice president global at ABI Health.

“We welcome ABI Health as a partner in this journey to elevate pickleball in India. ABI’s passion for promoting health and wellness aligns perfectly with our mission to make pickleball a sport for everyone. Together, we hope to create a platform that celebrates fitness, teamwork, and community spirit,” said Gaurav Natekar, co-founder and CEO - World Pickleball League.

ABI Health, known for its Agentic AI framework and platforms ClaimBook and Evoke.ai, aims to advance wellness by supporting initiatives that promote healthier lifestyles. Teams from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad will be participating in the league to be played at the Brabourne Stadium.