ABP Learning partners with Hachette to boost classroom learning

ABP Learning, part of ABP Education - the education division of ABP Group - works with over 20,000 schools in India has announced a new distribution partnership with Hachette Learning, a global provider of educational materials and digital learning solutions.

The collaboration aims to expand the reach of Hachette Learning’s curriculum-aligned resources across schools in India. The offerings include print and digital materials designed to improve classroom engagement, enhance learning outcomes, and support educators.

Hachette Learning, formerly known as Hodder Education, has been active in the Indian market for 25 years. The partnership will build on this foundation by combining Hachette’s global expertise with ABP Learning’s understanding of India’s education ecosystem, helping the brand reach more students, teachers, and parents.

To strengthen its international presence, Hachette Learning rebranded from Hodder Education in 2024, aligning its name with its parent company, Hachette UK, which has a publishing legacy spanning nearly two centuries.

Seshni Jacobs, CEO of Hachette Learning, said: “This new relationship marks another great step for Hachette Learning in its commitment to providing global tailored solutions. As a former teacher myself, it gives me great pleasure to see us strive to continually raise standards in classrooms across the world. The agreement with ABP Learning builds on our legacy in India and perfectly aligns with our mission to unlock every learner's unique potential and make it easy to discover new worlds of learning.”

Yash Mehta, CEO of ABP Education Division, said: “We are delighted to work with Hachette Learning, a global leader with a legacy of excellence in education. At ABP Learning, our vision is to revolutionize education by creating a world where every learner and teacher has access to cutting-edge technology and personalised learning resources. Together, we aim to transform lives by making education more relevant, engaging, and future-ready.”

