Absolut and Heinz team up to create tomato vodka pasta sauce

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has a special credit for the creation of this limited-edition item.
Pasta is delicious. Vodka is glorious. The two together can make one go delirious with delight. And while Pasta alla Vodka is not new, the dish’s sauce gets its first big organised brand push from Absolut and Heinz’s Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta Sauce.
One has to go back to 2020 when supermodel Gigi Hadid posted an Instagram of herself cooking spicy vodka pasta, leading to it becoming one of the trendiest recipes on TikTok and Instagram. A wild origin story one must add.
Limited in edition and available only in the United Kingdom, Heinz x Absolut Tomato Vodka Pasta sauce jars will be available at Waitrose from mid-April for £2.50 for a 350g jar. One can also pre-order one of a limited run of the special sauce from Heinz’s direct-to-consumer website, www.heinztohome.co.uk.