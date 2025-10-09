Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla partners with Starbucks for Diwali gift set

Starbucks India has partnered with celebrated designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to launch a special Diwali Gift Box that blends the world of couture and coffee. The collaboration marks a rare coming together of design and everyday ritual, celebrating craftsmanship, connection, and festive indulgence.

Created for the season of light and togetherness, the AJSK x Starbucks gift box represents the spirit of Diwali through design, aroma, and flavor — a reflection of both brands’ shared belief in art, tradition, and mindful celebration.

Inside the box are four key elements: an ivory mug with gilded detailing inspired by India’s heritage, the Mehbooba scented candle crafted by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Starbucks’ limited-edition Diwali Blend coffee sourced from Karnataka, and a classic French Press designed for slow, meaningful brewing. Together, these pieces transform coffee moments into a multisensory festive ritual.

Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks, said, “At Starbucks, we believe in celebrating moments that matter – of connection, warmth, and shared tradition. Diwali is one such occasion, and through our collaboration with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, we are honoring the festival in a way that is both timeless and deeply rooted in Indian culture.”

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla said: “The AJSK x Starbucks hamper is a sensory delight of couture-inspired aesthetics, a luxury scented candle and delicious coffee enveloped in one joyous offering. It is a box full of absolute indulgence.”

Available for a limited time, the AJSK x Starbucks collection invites customers to celebrate the season by pairing festive artistry with their everyday coffee ritual.