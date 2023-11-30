ACC teams up with Gujarat Giants for the Pro Kabaddi League 2023

In its 10th season, the Pro Kabaddi League has emerged as the second most-watched and followed sports event in India, trailing only behind the IPL. The league has witnessed a phenomenal growth in popularity and fan base, attracting some of the best kabaddi players from across the world. The league is scheduled to start from 2nd December 2023 in Ahmedabad and will feature 12 teams competing for the coveted trophy. The Gujarat Giants will play the Telugu Titans in the opening game of the tournament.