ACC teams up with Gujarat Giants for the Pro Kabaddi League 2023

ACC, the cement and building material company of Adani Cement, has announced its partnership with Pro Kabaddi League team - ‘Gujarat Giants’, as their official partner for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Season 2023.
The partnership between ACC and Gujarat Giants is a significant accomplishment for both parties, bringing together a track record of exceptional performance and a shared dedication to advancing the nation. It signifies a powerful alliance between two brands that are committed to promoting sports, which is vital for the development and advancement of the country's youth.
Ajay Kapoor, CEO, Cement Business, said, “This partnership is a fusion of tradition and ambition, a synergy of two brands with the same passion and a common goal of nation building. We believe that this partnership is a beacon of the united pursuit of excellence and a symbol of the enduring bond between the two strong teams. Together, we will embark on a journey of transcending boundaries, breaking barriers, and empowering our youth.”
Owned by Adani Sportsline, the Gujarat Giants started its journey in 2017. With its slogan, “Garjega Gujarat”, and the team took the competition by storm, coming away with two consecutive final appearances in their first two years, 2017 and 2018.
With their eyes firmly set on the title, the Gujarat Giants have assembled a strong squad. The ace defender Fazel Atrachali will lead the side with Ram Mehar Singh as coach. The team is a well-balanced one with the likes of Rakesh, Rohit Gulia, Parteek Dahiya and Mohammad Nabibaksh adding depth and talent.
In its 10th season, the Pro Kabaddi League has emerged as the second most-watched and followed sports event in India, trailing only behind the IPL. The league has witnessed a phenomenal growth in popularity and fan base, attracting some of the best kabaddi players from across the world. The league is scheduled to start from 2nd December 2023 in Ahmedabad and will feature 12 teams competing for the coveted trophy. The Gujarat Giants will play the Telugu Titans in the opening game of the tournament.