Access Amitabh Bachchan’s voice on Amazon Alexa

It's a unique celebrity voice experience and this feature will only be available next year.
In what appears to be a unique partnership, Big B and Amazon Alexa are collaborating to create a unique celebrity voice experience.
As per Amazon’s blog, the Amazon Alexa team will work closely with Mr Bachchan to capture the iconic voice from the Shehenshah of Bollywood and deliver a unique voice experience to customers. It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and more.
Speaking on this feature, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.”
Puneesh Kumar, country leader for Alexa, Amazon India, adds, "Mr Bachchan’s voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice.”
Customers in India will be able to access Mr Bachchan’s iconic voice on Alexa by purchasing the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience. This feature will only be available next year.