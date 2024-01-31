P&G India increases ad spend by 14% in Q2 of 2024

LV Vaidyanathan, MD, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care says, “The quarter has remained challenging amidst a difficult operating environment. We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, and superiority—across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value— productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation. We are confident that these strategies will help us navigate the mid-term and deliver balanced growth and value creation.”