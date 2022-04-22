Ad-tech platform Tyroo launches its gaming vertical- Comet

Siddharth Puri, CEO Tyroo says, “Comet comes at a time when the synergy between consumer experiences and brands is at its prime. While Gen X & Millennials shift from social media (a well-tapped space by brands), Gen Z is a generation that socializes via virtual activities and augmented reality. If anything, the last two years has accentuated this effect, and presents a key moment of integration for all generations into this space of opportunities. We believe Comet will emerge as a unique business solution, for brands across verticals to make a play at capturing the extremely engaged audiences of the world of gaming and esports. This opportunity will help brands to access the Multiplayer world through AAA titles, shape experiences powered by augmented reality, boost creator productivity via NFT/shopping goods of the Web 3.0 and community building via interactive ownership of assets.”