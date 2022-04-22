Ad-tech platform Tyroo launches its gaming vertical- Comet

Will Streak across the Metaverse’s Horizon, rounding up opportunities for brands to grow their business across APAC.
Tyroo, a leading ad tech platform, launches its new gaming vertical, Comet in APAC. Taking the unique opportunity of the Metaverse, gaming is set to be the next big brand space for businesses to shape consumer experiences. With 11% of regular social media users and 56% of influencers already believing they actively participate in the Metaverse, the Indian Domestic market expects a growth of more than 1500 CR in 2023. Additionally, e-sports consumption accounts for 26% of the global internet consumption at present, creating multifaceted revenue opportunities for gaming in the metaverse.
With Comet, Tyroo initiates its journey into the vast metaverse of opportunities that lies ahead. The brand seeks to curate customer-centric experiences through in-game offerings, e-sports solutions, and creating Metaverse IPs for brands. The company’s efforts are well-guided, with 41% of regular social media users indicating that they believe social media is going to be soon replaced by Metaverse. Additionally, 38% of gamers into Roblox and Fortnite, enter these worlds to socialize along with gaming. Thus, with highly augmented online gaming, live entertainment, and social media interactions the global Metaverse revenue opportunity could approach $800 billion in 2024.
Siddharth Puri, CEO Tyroo says, “Comet comes at a time when the synergy between consumer experiences and brands is at its prime. While Gen X & Millennials shift from social media (a well-tapped space by brands), Gen Z is a generation that socializes via virtual activities and augmented reality. If anything, the last two years has accentuated this effect, and presents a key moment of integration for all generations into this space of opportunities. We believe Comet will emerge as a unique business solution, for brands across verticals to make a play at capturing the extremely engaged audiences of the world of gaming and esports. This opportunity will help brands to access the Multiplayer world through AAA titles, shape experiences powered by augmented reality, boost creator productivity via NFT/shopping goods of the Web 3.0 and community building via interactive ownership of assets.”
“Tyroo Comet is set to bring this market together under a single umbrella. The unique deliverable from Comet includes technology that will enable greater transparency, measurability, and accountability pertinent to brands quickly moving into this space. We will tap into the gaming ecosystem that’s at the forefront of the virtual world and seek to on-board early adopters of Web 3: Genz, Web3:0, uber savvy audiences who are already present in several gaming universes.” Adds Akshay Mathur, CRO Tyroo. Additionally, with a unique focus on APAC audiences, Tyroo seeks to foster an open decentralized environment to celebrate, engage, and create larger-than-life social experiences using Virtual Worlds. The brand also plans to introduce some top AAA labels to the advertiser community through partnerships.
India is currently home to over 430 million mobile gamers and the number is estimated to grow to 650 million by 2025. Additionally, Tier-III cities have joined the bandwagon resulting in 100 - 200 % growth. As most gaming companies in the country struggle to reach a target audience that’s unique to their domain and tap into the Gen Z consumer base with sufficient sustainable purchasing power, Comet seeks to leverage this unique market opportunity and bring together consumers from various walks of life, like housewives, mothers, senior executives, irrespective of their age, gender, location, etc initiating communication between brands and consumers. Tyroo’s funnel focuses on mobile gaming even at its preliminary stage encompasses e-sports, game streaming, content creation, and ends up in a confluence of commerce.
Using a decentralized ecosystem for bespoke brand activation and a robust e-sports calendar, Comet leverages a market of 450 million + high-engaged gamers across APAC and relevant cross-border channels. Comet’s ecosystem brings for scalable e-sports inventory access via IP creation for AAA titles such as BGMI, Fortnite, etc., a method for measuring CPM based outcomes, and full-cycle operations management (end-to-end tournament operations, influencer management, etc.).
As per research, In a world where 9 in 10 Gen Z’s play games, and 29% of global internet users are Mobile only gamers, 28 % are casual gamers, and 26% are e-sporters, Comet’s opportunities are highly promising. Tyroo seeks to build a multi-market offering across APAC and create a unique opportunity to boost business synergy. Assisted by considerable traffic through engaging virtual social experiences like music, technology, gaming, playing, sports, etc., Tyroo’s COMET is streaking across a bright horizon!