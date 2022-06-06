Adani and GMR buy teams in Ultimate Kho Kho

“At Adani Sportsline, we are delighted to be in a position to promote yet another exciting homegrown sport,” said Mr. Pranav Adani, Director – Adani Enterprises. “We have always believed that the best way to promote homegrown sports and build engagement across the national audience is to adopt a professional, structured approach. Our experience with the Kabaddi and Boxing League gives us confidence that the Ultimate Kho Kho League will do wonders for this much-loved traditional sport. Our decision to partner with this league is an extension of our aim to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation.”