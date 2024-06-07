Adani Capital and Adani Housing Finance rebrand as Tyger Capital and Tyger Home Finance, respectively

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to enhance customer and community connections, reflecting speed, reliability, and a partnership-driven approach.
Adani Capital and Adani Housing Finance announced that they have rebranded themselves as Tyger Capital and Tyger Home Finance, respectively. The new brand name and visual identity was unveiled today by Gaurav Gupta, founder, MD and CEO.
The Tyger brand will advance the companies' principal mission to empower entrepreneurs, borrowers, and homeowners with convenient and immediate access to the financing they need to meet their goals and ambitions. The new brands will also deepen the companies' connect with their customers and community.
Gaurav Gupta, founder, MD and CEO: “The choice of the name is deliberate – simple and purposeful – the very characteristics that define our approach towards our customers, partners and employees. We seek to be true partners to our customers, and offer the most straightforward and immediate financing solution that also furthers regional and national economic interest - generating benefits for all. Over the years we’ve shaped our offerings according to our customers and we will continue to provide customised solutions but with even greater speed and reliability. Our principal ethos and business model remain unchanged while the new brand provides freshness and deepens our connection with our ecosystem.”
Sarit Chopra, partner and head of Special Situations, Asia, Bain Capital: "Tyger's partnership-driven approach is evident in all of its employees, and in every conversation with its customers. This new brand, logo, and colours are emblematic of that culture and a higher belief of empowering dreamers across all strata of society to pursue their dreams without hesitation or fear. With a focus on semi-urban and rural India, our aim will be to continue supporting micro-entrepreneurs and homeowners, and meet unmet credit demands in India. We look forward to continuing to support Gaurav and the Tyger teams with the resources and guidance to innovate and expand to serve more customers."