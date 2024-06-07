Adani Capital and Adani Housing Finance rebrand as Tyger Capital and Tyger Home Finance, respectively

Gaurav Gupta, founder, MD and CEO: “The choice of the name is deliberate – simple and purposeful – the very characteristics that define our approach towards our customers, partners and employees. We seek to be true partners to our customers, and offer the most straightforward and immediate financing solution that also furthers regional and national economic interest - generating benefits for all. Over the years we’ve shaped our offerings according to our customers and we will continue to provide customised solutions but with even greater speed and reliability. Our principal ethos and business model remain unchanged while the new brand provides freshness and deepens our connection with our ecosystem.”