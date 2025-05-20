adidas and Arsenal launch 2025-26 home kit

adidas and Arsenal today unveil the Arsenal 2025-26 home shirt. Arsenal's new shirt campaign, titled “The Heart of Arsenal,” uses the human heart as a visual theme to highlight the club’s identity. The launch film features men’s and women’s team players, using their real heartbeats and voiceovers. It also includes children from community programmes like Premier League Kicks, Primary Stars, and Football Plus, marking the 40th anniversary of Arsenal in the Community.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly said, "I love our new kit, it looks fresh - I'm excited to wear this in front of our incredible supporters. Their energy lifts us and when we step out in the shirt, we feel it more than ever."

Arsenal's Kim Little said, "Supporters are at the heart of everything we do, and this new kit connects to that so deeply. We carry our supporters with us, and they carry us with them, no matter where they are. They push us forward."

Arsenal’s men’s, women’s, and youth teams will wear a new kit featuring updated performance materials and a design that includes a historic club crest.

The new Arsenal home kit features a repeating Gothic-style 'A' from the ‘Victoria Concordia Crescit’ crest, first used in the 1949/50 season. This design element, associated with the club’s 1990–91 league-winning shirt, is reintroduced in the 2025–26 kit.

Each authentic Arsenal 2025-26 home shirt uses adidas HEAT.RDY technology for improved comfort, fit and moisture management, including the incorporation of structured mesh fabric material in key areas and 3D engineered fabric in the nape to provide consistent ventilation. Supporters will also be able to enjoy the same design on the AEROREADY version of the Arsenal 2025-26 home shirt, which includes the incorporation of recycled materials.

The Arsenal 2025-26 home shirt is complemented by all-white home shorts with red detailing, and red socks featuring the same gothic ‘A’ as the shirt, completed with the adidas signature Three stripes.

The adidas Arsenal 2025-26 Home Shirt is available to purchase now via Arsenal club stores, Arsenal Direct, and selected adidas retail stores.