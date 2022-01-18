Adidas drops a tennis court on The Great Barrier Reef on the sidelines of the Australian Open

Parley Ocean Plastic is created from upcycled marine plastic waste that is intercepted on remote islands and beaches and in coastal communities. We use it as a replacement for virgin plastic in all Adidas x Parley high-performance sportswear. After plastic trash is collected from coastlines, it's baled and sent to Parley supply chain partners. There it's shredded and reworked to become high-performance polyester yarn: Parley Ocean Plastic, which is then used to create Adidas x Parley sportswear that's as good for the planet as it is for your workout.