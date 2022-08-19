Adidas India collaborates with Rohit Sharma to launch a sustainable apparel collection

Speaking at the launch, Indian Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma said, “Marine pollution is one of the biggest challenges mankind faces today. Oceans are key to our survival and it is a world like no other and must be protected. My association with adidas over the years has been a major step towards spreading awareness for the cause, which is why I am proud to collaborate with them for this collection, Ending plastic waste is a priority for us both, and this collection is a result of unparalleled commitment and effort towards saving the oceans.”