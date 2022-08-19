Adidas India collaborates with Rohit Sharma to launch a sustainable apparel collection

This is a limited edition collection available at select stores and adidas.co.in
German Sportswear Giant adidas in collaboration with Indian Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma unveiled their first-ever collaboration of sustainable apparel for the Indian market. This collection comes in continuation with adidas’ & Rohit’s long standing partnership & commitment to end plastic waste. Rohit has been committed towards this cause in partnership with adidas, as was witnessed during the past two editions of IPL where he used the global stage to showcase specially crafted shoes highlighting the cause and spreading awareness around marine plastic pollution.
The stylish and sustainable Collection’ will comprise of an array of products ranging from Training T-Shirts, Training Pants, Shorts, Track Suits, Polo T-Shirts, Roundneck T-Shirts, Sweatshirts & Lounge Pants. The collection has been designed by leading experiential designer Aaquib Wani in collaboration with Rohit. The limited edition collection will be available in select stores and adidas.co.in.
Speaking at the launch, Indian Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma said, “Marine pollution is one of the biggest challenges mankind faces today. Oceans are key to our survival and it is a world like no other and must be protected. My association with adidas over the years has been a major step towards spreading awareness for the cause, which is why I am proud to collaborate with them for this collection, Ending plastic waste is a priority for us both, and this collection is a result of unparalleled commitment and effort towards saving the oceans.”