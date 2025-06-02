adidas India onboards Suhana Khan as new face of the brand

adidas India announces Suhana Khan as the newest face of the brand. The announcement featuring Suhana highlights Adidas Originals’ classic Superstar sneaker. The brand aims to connect the long-standing franchise with a new generation.

Speaking on her association with the brand, Suhana Khan shares, “I’m super thrilled to be joining the iconic adidas family. The brand has always held a special place in my heart, with its classic sneakers being a staple in my wardrobe. adidas Originals stands for creativity, authenticity, and staying true to yourself — values I truly admire. To now be part of a legacy rooted in culture that has inspired so many across the world feels incredibly special.”

Neelendra Singh, general manager, adidas India, adds, “At adidas India, we have always believed in the power of cultural creators, those who shape the now and define what’s next. Suhana Khan infuses fresh energy into some of our most iconic apparel pieces and classic sneaker silhouettes like the Superstar, reimagining them for a new generation. Her style is effortless and expressive, and we’re excited to welcome her into the adidas family as we continue to champion individuality and self-expression through street culture.”