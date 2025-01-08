Adidas joins Formula 1 with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team partnership

Adidas announces a multi-year partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Throughout the 2025 season and beyond, Adidas and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team will create a complete range of apparel, footwear and accessories for the entire team and its fanbase.

The specially designed team kit will be built for the individual needs of each member’s role and made available to fans as well. The partnership will also include apparel, footwear and accessories created and designed for supporters of the team and its drivers. Several limited edition drops are also planned throughout the year.

Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Adidas said: “We are very happy to be back in the world of motorsport. Interest in motorsport in general and Formula 1 in particular has been growing a lot. It is reaching new consumers and has a big influence on sport and street culture. We are extremely proud to introduce the Three Stripes into F1 as the official team partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team – one of the most successful teams ever. Together, we share the passion for speed, innovation and performance. We will support the drivers and the team to push the limits on the track. Off the track we will bring a fresh perspective to the sport by introducing exciting lifestyle products and extending the reach to a new generation of fans. We look forward to supporting Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 and win together.”

Toto Wolff, co-owner, CEO and team principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team said: "Our partnership with Adidas is a clear statement of intent as we begin to write our next chapter as a team. Adidas is an iconic brand, one that shares our dedication not only to peak performance but to style and sophistication too. This announcement therefore represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fanwear means in our sport. We are excited to break this new ground and work with Adidas as we collectively strive to fight for world championships."

Richard Sanders, chief commercial officer of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, added: "Performance is at the heart of everything we do. The core of our relationship with Adidas is rooted in that belief. They are an iconic brand that has achieved record-breaking success in so many other sports. To bring them into F1 as part of our team is therefore not only a great honor, but also incredibly exciting. We look forward to working with them on reinventing what teamwear means to chase every millisecond of performance on and off the track. Our shared value of innovation will also be focused on bringing a refreshed energy to our wider fanwear ranges. F1 is riding a cultural wave at present, and we will build on this to provide apparel, footwear, and accessories that engage our loyal fanbase whilst engaging new audiences that continue to discover our sport and our team."

The Adidas x Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team apparel range will be unveiled next month.