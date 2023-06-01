Adidas reveals Indian cricket team’s new Test, T20, and ODI jerseys

Aaquib Wani has designed the new kits.
Using CGI and the Wankhede Stadium as a launchpad, Adidas has unveiled the new Test, T20, and One Day International (ODI) jerseys for the Indian cricket team.
The sports apparel maker, in 2023, replaced Killer Jeans as the official kit sponsor of the cricketers in blue; the men's and women's cricket teams will don the new jerseys.
BCCI’s, India’s cricket governing body, secretary Jay Shah announced the partnership in a tweet a couple of weeks ago, although the media had broken the news a couple of months ago.
Adidas India has released a few teasers to amp up the excitement around the jersey reveal. It, on the reveal post, mentioned Aaquib Wani, founder and art director of Aaquib Wani Design, is behind the jersey’s design.
Fundamental, a creative agency, has worked on the announcement of the partnership between Adidas and BCCI and all other communications around it.
The jerseys will go on sale from 4 June 2023 on Addias’ website and stores.