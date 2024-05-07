Adidas unveils India's T20 World Cup jersey on social media, with the "One jersey. One Nation" tagline

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new jerseys featuring the logos of BCCI and Adidas will be available in stores starting May 7, 2024.
Adidas, the sports apparel company and official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, revealed the new T20I jersey for the senior men's team on April 6, 2024. The athletic clothing company posted a video on social media showcasing the unveiling event in Dharamsala.
In the video, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav are shown observing a massive replica of the new Indian jersey soaring above the HPCA Stadium.
The fresh kit displayed in the video includes a balance of blue and orange colors. The shirt's shoulders are orange with the rest of it being blue. Two orange lines extend towards the waist in a parallel manner. The new Indian T20I jersey features Adidas' three white stripes. A tri-coloured stripe is also present around the shirt collar.
Whether team India will utilise the new jersey during the T20 World Cup is still uncertain. Nonetheless, the new kit unveiled by Adidas indicates that Rohit Sharma and his team will don the orange and blue India jersey during the upcoming event, commencing on June 2 in the USA and the West Indies.
In May 2023, Adidas became India's official kit sponsor. The sportswear company created uniforms for both the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup in the previous year. The ODI World Cup sparked a surge in sales of India's jersey among fans before the event, which India hosted.
At the same time, supporters posted pictures of the speculated new uniform on various social platforms as curiosity grew regarding the T20 World Cup jersey before the event. Adidas has employed unique methods to reveal the India kits ever since they became the kit sponsors.