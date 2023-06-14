Adidas unveils Real Madrid New Home Jersey

“This season, we’ve given fans of Real Madrid – one of the most elegant clubs in the world on and off the pitch – a jersey that is luxurious in its simplicity. Each element and design aspect is created with intention and built to create an impactful visual shorthand between fan and athlete.” Says Sam Handy, vice president of Design for adidas Football. “The white hues that have adorned Real Madrid kits since its inception are a powerful emotive trigger for those who share it, and this latest release really is a true celebration of that."