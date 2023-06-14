Adidas unveils Real Madrid New Home Jersey

The new release pays homage to the simple yet bold white design that has been synonymous with the team´s home kit since its inception.
adidas unveils the new Real Madrid home jersey for the 2023/24 season, celebrating the minimalist hue and simple aesthetic that has connected fans and players of the club for the past 121 years of their storied history.
The all-white jersey has become synonymous with Madridistas; a colour and approach to design that instantly invokes a sense of connection with Real Madrid fans across the world. Elegantly simple, the predominantly block color home jersey is punctuated only by a yellow and navy layered crew neck flat knit collar, completed with a bold navy stripe running vertically down its side.
In a never seen before update for this season, the Real Madrid 23-24 home kit features the club's iconic slogan "¡Hala Madrid!" on the collar – a battle cry commonly chanted by Madridistas cheering on their side from the terraces.
“This season, we’ve given fans of Real Madrid – one of the most elegant clubs in the world on and off the pitch – a jersey that is luxurious in its simplicity. Each element and design aspect is created with intention and built to create an impactful visual shorthand between fan and athlete.” Says Sam Handy, vice president of Design for adidas Football. “The white hues that have adorned Real Madrid kits since its inception are a powerful emotive trigger for those who share it, and this latest release really is a true celebration of that."
Both the on-field version of the shirt and the fan version are made with 100% recycled materials. The on-field version of the shirt is optimized with HEAT.RDY technology which, using advanced Materials, maximizes air flow so players can feel cool.
The fan version comes with an AEROREADY variant, which uses sweat-wicking and absorbent materials to keep the body feeling dry.
To continue the celebration of the jersey and its ability to unite, the latest drop is marked with a ‘family photo’. This brings together members of Real Madrid’s men’s and women’s football teams, its women’s basketball athletes, representatives from its youth academies, and players from its Genuine team who compete in the LaLiga Genuine.
The home jersey will be worn on pitch for the first time as the club take part in its pre-season tour in the United States. It is available to purchase as of today via Real Madrid stores, selected adidas retail stores, and online at adidas Real Madrid kits.