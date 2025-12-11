Aditya Birla Group announce Sobhita Dhulipala as brand ambassador for Aadyam Handwoven

Aadyam Handwoven, the corporate social enterprise by the Aditya Birla Group dedicated to preserving India’s weaving legacies, announced actor and cultural tastemaker Sobhita Dhulipala as the official brand ambassador. The announcement was made at an exclusive press event held at La Panthera, BKC, Mumbai.

For Aadyam Handwoven, textiles are vessels of memory, identity, and artistry. The partnership with Sobhita reflects a shared commitment to representing India’s heritage with contemporary relevance. Recognised globally for her distinctive style, depth of performance, and respect for Indian craft traditions, Sobhita embodies the thoughtful modern Indian consumer Aadyam speaks to—one who values authenticity, artistry, and the stories behind what they choose to wear and live with.

Speaking on this association, Manish Saksena, business lead at Aadyam Handwoven, said, “Aadyam has always stood for the people behind the loom, the cultures that shape our craft, and the traditions that continue to evolve. Sobhita is a woman of today who exemplifies this thinking with an innate sensitivity that is in tandem with our narrative. Her connection to handlooms is personal and intuitive, and her presence strengthens our endeavour to make Indian craftsmanship aspirational for a new generation.”

Sobhita Dhulipala expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “I’ve always believed that craft carries emotion. When something is made by hand, it holds the imprint of the person who created it. Aadyam’s work with weaving communities, combined with its philosophy of celebrating culture in all its forms, makes this association very special for me. I am honoured to lend my voice to a brand that champions artistry with purpose.”

The event also spotlighted Aadyam’s broader initiative #Culture Beyond Textiles, and #MusicOfAadyam — which collectively amplify India’s cultural ecosystem across performing arts, literature, food, design, and craftsmanship that share the same ethos of preservation and storytelling. It is a reminder that culture is not static but a living, breathing entity that evolves with time, always anchored in its roots.