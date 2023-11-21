Aditya Roy Kapur joins Beardo to showcase masculine fragrance charm

Beardo executed a marketing campaign before the launch, which showcased Aditya Roy Kapur on an unbranded OOH display at Juhu Beach.
Beardo, a brand for male grooming and lifestyle products owned by Marico, a renowned FMCG company in India, has introduced their latest addition to the Beardo family in their recent advertising campaign. And the newest member is none other than Aditya Roy Kapur.
Beardo conducted a marketing campaign prior to the launch, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur on an unbranded outdoor display at Juhu Beach. The display presented two images of Aditya: one with a clean-shaven face and the other with a beard. This billboard encouraged people to select their preferred appearance by scanning a QR code that led them to a polling website. The website, without providing any explanation, playfully hinted at a bet, leaving viewers curious about the purpose and objective of this captivating challenge.
Beardo seeded information about the campaign through meme pages, fan pages, influencers, and various digital platforms. The campaign generated significant interest and organic curiosity, contributing to its raving success. A few days into the activation, amidst the growing anticipation, Aditya finally unveiled the poll results on his social media story - showcasing his fans preferring his bearded look as the clear winner, with the caption, "@beardo.official, you win! Let's chat." A day later, Aditya and Beardo jointly released a captivating launch video on Instagram, marking the end of this innovative marketing initiative.
The campaign harnessed curiosity, social media engagement, and influencer marketing to achieve it’s objective of reinforcing the bearded look of Aditya Roy Kapur as the consumer preferred persona and Beardos’ reason for signing him on as an ambassador.
Talking about the collaboration, Aditya Roy Kapur said, “I'm thrilled to be associated with BEARDO - this brand is something I relate to, on a personal level. My beard, my style and the attitude I have today, are what makes me, me. Especially their line of tasteful fragrances, that perfectly capture the importance of individuality and style. I can't wait for you guys to see what we’ve created together. This avatar is definitely me as my most BEARDO self, the perfect expression of who I am today. That’s why this collaboration is so special- it feels very authentic to me.”
Sujot Malhotra, CEO of Beardo, describes the new campaign, “Beardo is a personality driven brand that is aspirational and classy. We are thrilled to have Aditya Roy Kapur as a face of our brand & believe this is a win-win partnership with Beardo and Aditya both complementing each other. We really like the new rugged, raw & real persona that Aditya has been embodying lately & we believe he is a great ambassador to millions of men out there on the journey of finding the OG Beardo within.”