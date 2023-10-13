Adjust and data.ai unveil ‘The Latest Diwali app trends for Marketing 2023’

Additional key insights from the report for mobile marketers in the Indian market include:

● Revenue events of fintech users were lower during Diwali 2022, but were 35% higher than the yearly average two weeks after. Lakshmi is the Goddess of wealth and represents money, so many Indian Hindus want to preserve it and keep it in the house symbolically on this particular day. This is likely why fintech app installs were down during the festive period. In fact, on Lakshmi Puja, we can see a significant drop in installs of 28% in comparison to the rest of the other time periods that we analyzed (Sep 18-Nov 26). Revenue events for fintech apps were below the yearly average four weeks before and during Diwali, but gradually increased two weeks after Diwali. Revenue events from Nov 6-12 were 35% higher than the 2022 average.

● Travel app sessions spiked in the weeks before Diwali, with sessions one week before 16% above the 2022 average. The majority of travel app installs and sessions occurred in the four weeks before Diwali, with weekdays accounting for 36% and 32% of the total installs and sessions during the time period analyzed, respectively. Marketers should take this opportunity to invest in deal-saving campaigns in the month before Diwali and ensure campaign messaging and assets are festive-themed to capture the seasonal mood and engage users.