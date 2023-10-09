Admatazz wins integrated marketing mandate for Musica School

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Musica School has partnered with Admatazz to revolutionise online music learning. This collaboration transcends borders, enabling global music enthusiasts to learn comfortably from anywhere, ushering in a new era of accessible, high-quality music education for everyone in the digital age.
Backed by the legacy of nationally acclaimed programs like Sa Re Ga Ma, Antakshari, Music Ka Maha Muqabla and several others, the institute has roped in trainers who have mentored icons including Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan and Vishal Mishra, and built an innovative platform that makes high-quality music training accessible to professionals, aspiring singers, and hobbyists alike.
As part of the mandate, the agency will amplify the brand’s presence, build a community of music enthusiasts, and drive customer engagement across various social media channels.
Speaking on the account win, Samyaak Jain, head- client relations & business at Admatazz, said, “We are honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of promoting a brand that comes with decades of legacy attached to it. We’re truly excited to get the brand proposition across with focused, clutter-breaking digital communication that reinforces all the aspects in which Musica School distinguishes itself from the rest.”
Shweta Singh, the managing director of Musica School, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Our alliance with Admatazz is a pivotal step towards embracing the digital landscape in which our founder Gajendra Singh's vision thrives. With our decades of music industry expertise complemented by Admatazz's innovative social media strategies, we are confident that this partnership will enhance our brand visibility, establish our leadership in online music training, and ultimately unite a worldwide community of music aficionados."