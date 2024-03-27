Adobe and Microsoft collaborate to offer marketers access to new Gen AI features

Strategic insights in the flow of work: Enriched with relevant campaign insights from Adobe Experience Cloud applications such as Adobe Customer Journey Analytics and Adobe Workfront, combined with Dynamics 365, the Copilot for Microsoft 365 experience helps marketers get quick insights and updates in Outlook, Teams and Word. Marketers can ask questions to get the status of a marketing project, while understanding the effectiveness of a campaign, outstanding approvals and actions to take, or the audience and KPIs being defined in the latest campaign brief.