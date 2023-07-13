Adobe Firefly expands globally; supports prompts in over 100 languages

Firefly has generated over one billion images since launch over three months ago, and is now integrated directly into Photoshop, Express and Illustrator.
Adobe announced the global expansion of Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, to support text prompts in over 100 languages, including 08 Indian regional languages like Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu enabling users across the world to generate images and text effects using their native languages in the standalone Firefly web service.
The service will also be localized in 20 languages with versions in French, German, Japanese, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese available now.
The announcement broadens Firefly’s reach to millions of new users – spanning all experience levels – empowering them to confidently generate content that is designed to be safe for commercial use. Users have already generated over one billion assets on the Firefly website and in Photoshop, making these two of Adobe’s most successful beta releases in the company’s history.
For more than a decade, Adobe has purposefully developed AI innovations to transform its industry-leading creative tools, supercharging everything from initial exploration to ideation and production. The company has continued its creator-focused approach with Firefly as a creative co-pilot. Since its launch in March, Firefly has been integrated into Photoshop, Express and Illustrator, helping customers build their creative confidence by removing the barriers between imagination and blank page, and bringing even more precision, power, speed and ease directly into Creative Cloud applications and workflows.
“We’ve been amazed at how creators have been using Firefly to create more than a billion gorgeous images and text effects making it one of Adobe’s most successful betas ever in just over three months,” said Ely Greenfield, CTO, Digital Media at Adobe. “Today’s announcement is about making Firefly accessible to more people in their preferred languages, so they can continue to leverage our unique model to bring their imagination to life, and create the highest quality assets that are safe for commercial use.”
Firefly also provides:
Firefly for Enterprise: Firefly for Enterprise is designed to be commercially safe and Adobe plans to enable businesses to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, generating content in the brand's unique style and brand language. Firefly for Enterprise addresses the surging demand of digital content at scale and helps enterprises streamline and accelerate content creation while optimizing costs. The new company-wide offering enables every employee across an organization, at any creative skill level, to use Firefly to generate beautiful, on-brand, ready-to-share content that can be seamlessly edited in Express or Creative Cloud. Enterprises also have the opportunity to obtain an IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated by certain Firefly-powered workflows allowing them to deploy it across their organization with confidence.
Transparency for digital content: As generative AI becomes more prevalent in everyday life, consumers deserve to know whether content was generated or edited by AI. Firefly content is trained on a unique dataset and automatically tagged with Content Credentials, bringing critical trust and transparency to digital content. Content Credentials are a free, open-source technology that serve as a digital “nutrition label” and can show information such as name, date and the tools used to create an image, as well as any edits made to that image. They remain associated with content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content. Content Credentials were designed by Adobe in partnership with the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and over 1,500 global members, including AFP, the Associated Press, the BBC, Getty Images, Leica, Microsoft, Nikon, Omnicom, Reuters, Stability AI, Spawning.ai, The Wall Street Journal, Universal Music Group (UMG) and more.