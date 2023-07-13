Adobe Firefly expands globally; supports prompts in over 100 languages

Firefly for Enterprise: Firefly for Enterprise is designed to be commercially safe and Adobe plans to enable businesses to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, generating content in the brand's unique style and brand language. Firefly for Enterprise addresses the surging demand of digital content at scale and helps enterprises streamline and accelerate content creation while optimizing costs. The new company-wide offering enables every employee across an organization, at any creative skill level, to use Firefly to generate beautiful, on-brand, ready-to-share content that can be seamlessly edited in Express or Creative Cloud. Enterprises also have the opportunity to obtain an IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated by certain Firefly-powered workflows allowing them to deploy it across their organization with confidence.

Transparency for digital content: As generative AI becomes more prevalent in everyday life, consumers deserve to know whether content was generated or edited by AI. Firefly content is trained on a unique dataset and automatically tagged with Content Credentials, bringing critical trust and transparency to digital content. Content Credentials are a free, open-source technology that serve as a digital “nutrition label” and can show information such as name, date and the tools used to create an image, as well as any edits made to that image. They remain associated with content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content. Content Credentials were designed by Adobe in partnership with the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and over 1,500 global members, including AFP, the Associated Press, the BBC, Getty Images, Leica, Microsoft, Nikon, Omnicom, Reuters, Stability AI, Spawning.ai, The Wall Street Journal, Universal Music Group (UMG) and more.