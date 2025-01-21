Aerome crafts exclusive fragrances for MG Motor’s latest offerings

Premium ambient scenting solution provider, Aerome has partnered with MG Select, premium retail chain curating MG’s signature luxury. The coming together of fragrances from the house of Aerome and MG Motor’s cutting-edge innovation, marks the era of brand new luxury & immersive sensory experience.

As part of the association that finds its roots in the shared ethos of both brands towards luxury, innovation, and sustainability, Aerome has crafted signature fragrances for MG Motor’s latest offerings: Cyberster & M9, along with MG Select Showrooms. The bespoke fragrances by Aerome are set to elevate customer experience across MG Motor’s flagship vehicles, premium retail outlets and services centres.

Commenting on the association, Rishi Chhabaria - managing director and founder, Aerome said, “It has been a thrilling experience to craft a signature scent for MG Motors. While the MG Select’s showrooms and service centers needed a signature scent that echoes the brand ethos and values, we also curated individualistic scents featuring the distinctive personalities for both the vehicles, Cyberster & M9. At Aerome, we firmly believe that a bespoke fragrance creates a long lasting and distinctive sensory experience for the discerning buyers, thus shaping up their unique experiences. This partnership exemplifies the perfect synergy between an awe-inspiring innovation in design and our bespoke fragrances. We look forward to creating such wonderful magic, together.”

As part of the association, Aerome is bringing olfactory dimensions to MG Select’s touchpoints. For Showrooms & Service Centres, Aerome has come up with a signature fragrance, Amber Trail, embodying MG’s timeless sophistication and premium ethos. For MG Cyberster, Aerome has crafted Forest Trails, an embodiment of bold performance and dynamic luxury. And more M9, Aerome has come up with the elegant and comforting Ethereal Glow.

MG Select will operate as a distinct luxury channel, with its own brand identity and dedicated touchpoints, including digital platforms, showrooms, service centers, and customer experiences. As the experience center reflects a minimal design approach and spatial planning, with a focus on tech and sustainability, Aerome crafted signature fragrances with sustainable materials.